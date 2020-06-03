Business in Reno stopping spread of COVID-19

Belfor Property Restoration at 50 Artisan Means Way off South Virginia Street is the west coast hub for the United States.

Belfor National Accounts Manager Brian Foote shows KOLO 8 Evening News Anchor Noah Bond the fleet of mobile warehouses ready to dispatch from Reno to across the western portion of the United States.

"Since the beginning of the crisis we've done over 9,000 COVID cleaning jobs around the Country," said Belfor National Accounts Manager, Brian Foote.

As many as twelve large semi trailers filled with cleaning supplies sit at the Reno location at one time. They are ready to be dispatched to as far away as Seattle, San Diego, Colorado, and everywhere in between.

The Company is also active in preventing the spread of COVID-19 close to home.

"We have done work for large manufacturing here in Reno, for hospitals, for businesses, and for fire departments," Foote.

Each job to stop the spread of COVID-19 is similar. There are two basic steps.

"Railings and door knobs to be wiped down. Nonporous surfaces need to be wiped down first because they have deposits of oil and dirt on them and we want to be able to get the disinfectant night to the surface. The second step is to come in and do an electrostatic spray. We're actually spraying the disinfectant. It's got an electrostatic charge so it will cling to surfaces," Foote.

Click on the attached link for a list of the CDC's latest list of steps you can take to stop the spread of COVID-19 in your home.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020