Burning man cancellation cause economic ripple effect, Some find new ways to sell

Burning Man has become the latest COVID-19 victim as it was forced to cancel the in-person festival and instead go virtual.

Burning Man graphic by MGN.

The news caused ripple effects across the Reno/Sparks area. As many thought the pandemic would hurt the economy in the short term and then events like Burning Man would help revive it.

But businesses like Junkee Clothing Exchange & Antique, which thrives off Burning Man, are being forced to think of other ways to sell merchandise.

Owner Jessica Schneider was prepared for the event as she bought more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. When she heard the news, she says it felt like someone punched her in the stomach.

But to help sell some of the merchandise, Schneider is selling Burning Man mystery bags online that includes everything people need for the virtual event.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RTIA) is also being impacted by the news. Brian Kulpin with the Airport says Burning Man has an $11 Million impact for RTIA and the event usually brings 20,000 to 23,000 people through the airport.

For more information on Junkee Clothing Exchange & Antique, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020