Burning Man 2020 latest COVID-19 victim

Burning Man has canceled its 2020 counter-culture festival in the Black Rock desert, the organization announced Friday.

It plans to hold Burning Man in the multiverse and will have a virtual Black Rock City.

“Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do,” organizers said in a statement. “Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities.”

Burning Man will be financially challenged and they will have to lay off staff and cut salaries, organizers said. They hoped people who already bought tickets will put a least a portion of the ticket towards a Burning Man donation.

