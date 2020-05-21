Buffalo Wild Wings set to reopen dining rooms next week

Another restaurant is set to reopen dining rooms after the coronavirus emergency forced them to shut down.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Sparks and Carson City will reopen dining rooms starting Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, the openings will be in line with state and local guidelines, and the following sanitation steps will be followed:

• All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

• Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6' minimum of distance between guests.

• Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

• Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

• Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.

Buffalo Wild Wings says it will continue to serve guests via delivery and takeout.

