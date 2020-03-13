Boys and Girls Club will be open; rules put into place

The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows will be open at five locations during spring break, it said Friday in a statement.

From March 16 to March 27, facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Youth & Teen Facility, William N. Pennington Youth & Teen Facility, Neil Road Youth Facility, Donald L. Carano Youth & Teen Facility and the Joe Mitchell Center in Lemmon Valley.

They will support children as long as they can, as the rules of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and Washoe County District Health Department allow. But they asked people who can keep their children at home to do so.

There is no evidence of virus in a club. These are the steps they are taking:

