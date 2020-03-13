Boys and Girls Club will be open; rules put into place

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)-- The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows will be open at five locations during spring break, it said Friday in a statement.
From March 16 to March 27, facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Youth & Teen Facility, William N. Pennington Youth & Teen Facility, Neil Road Youth Facility, Donald L. Carano Youth & Teen Facility and the Joe Mitchell Center in Lemmon Valley.
They will support children as long as they can, as the rules of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and Washoe County District Health Department allow. But they asked people who can keep their children at home to do so.
There is no evidence of virus in a club. These are the steps they are taking:
- BGCTM staff will continue cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the day.
- The club will continue to require youth & staff to wash their hands upon arrival at the club, and we have begun instituting a practice where our youth will wash their hands at designated times throughout the day, including before and after eating meals or snacks.
- Arrangements for additional disinfecting methods during spring break are being made with a professional cleaning company.
- Staff and members will be asked to maintain a social distance from one another. Hugs, handshakes, contact sports, high fives, etc. will be discouraged.
- In accordance with our normal Communicable Disease Policy and Precautions, any staff or BGCTM member exhibiting symptoms of a contagious illness, including a fever or cough, will be isolated in a designated area until a parent or guardian can pick the child up. Staff will be required to leave the facility. The contagious member or staff will not be permitted to return to active participation at any BGCTM site until the member is examined by medical personnel and found to be free of the contagious aspects of the ailment/disease. A letter to this effect, signed by a physician or registered nurse, must be provided to the BGCTM prior to the member being provided access.
- Out-of-state field trips for special groups like our Leaders in Training have been postponed.
- All spring break field trips have been canceled.
- The club’s Ballers basketball tournament and the BGCTM volleyball clinic has been canceled
- The Boys & Girls Club Week programming will end promptly at 6 p.m. and no outside vendors or volunteers will be permitted.
- All Club Family Nights have also been cancelled through March 31.
- All weekend facility rentals have been cancelled through March 31. The club will evaluate all future rentals.
- BGCTM busses and shuttles will be cleaned and disinfected at the beginning and end of each day.
- If a club experiences a confirmed case of Coronavirus of either a staff member or one of our youth, the club will strictly follow CDC and WCHD protocol.
