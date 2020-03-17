Boys and Girls Club begins distributing box meals

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is working to make sure children who are at risk of not getting a meal, will get fed.

The Club has been granted permission by the Nevada Department of Agriculture to serve box breakfast and lunch meals at five locations:

• 2680 E. Ninth Street (Donald W. Reynolds)

• 1300 Foster Drive (William N. Pennington)

• 1090 Bresson Avenue (Carano Youth Center)

• 3905 Neil Road (Neil Road Youth Center)

• 325 Patrician Drive (Lemmon Valley Youth Center)

The meals will be available by drive-by service only for children ages 18 and younger. Only solid foods are available.

The meals are being provided for free with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch service at 11:30 a.m., Mondays through Fridays until further notice.

The Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley will have meals available Monday through Friday in Yerington, Dayton, Silver Springs and Hawthorne. Dinner will be delivered in the Dayton, Silver Springs and Yerington areas starting at 4 p.m. each day. The Hawthorne site will have breakfast and lunch available for pickup at the site from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with spring break taking place this week.

The BGCMV is working with local school districts for the upcoming weeks’ plan and will communicate that information when finalized.

