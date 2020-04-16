Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley providing despite closed doors

With their normal operations on pause, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley are going above and beyond to still take care of their communities.

The Clubs, which cover Yerington, Silver Springs, Dayton and Hawthorne have provided over five thousand meals during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Our logo is the club and the community coming together," said Sarah Rose, Area Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley. "I think more now than ever, the community sees that, and they know we're here for them."

The Clubs, and their generous staffs, are even delivering meals to families not able to pick them up.

"I don't think they feel it's just a meal," said Rose. "The connection we have with our families and our communities, it's overwhelming and it's positive."

Like word, viruses can travel fast in rural areas. So it's important now more than ever for the community to come together ... by staying apart.

"When it comes to these small towns and small areas, folks are going to depend on each other," said Rose. "I hope they know they can depend on us."

If you're within the Yerington, Silver Springs, Dayton or Hawthorne areas and would like to be added to the delivery list, call 775-463-2334.

