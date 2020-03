An 11-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car Friday night in Stead, the Reno Police Department said.

The accident happened around 6:25 p.m. near Mount Baldy and Mount Lassen streets.

Police said the boy darted into the street and the vehicle did not have enough time to stop and hit the child. The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating, police said.

