Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled amid rising coronavirus cases

(Gray News) - The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Boston typically draws large crowds. Not this year.

The parade has been canceled amid a growing national COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Marty Walsh announced.

“This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy,” Walsh said in a statement.

The parade was scheduled for Sunday.

Although the risk to city residents remains low, the situation is evolving, the mayor said.

“Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials,” Walsh said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has grown rapidly, with 41 confirmed and presumptive cases, according to the Boston Herald.

This comes after Dublin, Ireland, canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade.

According to Fodor’s, the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world isn’t in Boston or Dublin. It’s in New York, and it’s still on as of Tuesday.

“We have received no notice from the authorities about postponement at this point,” the New York parade website stated.“We recommend checking with your local health officials, government, and where appropriate, your personal physician for guidance.”

A major St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Savannah, Ga., will still be held as of Monday, WTOC reported.

