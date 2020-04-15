Body found by hiker in Storey County

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says a hiker found human skeletal remains in a remote area of the county.

The discovery was made at the head of Lagomarsino County. That area is south of Lockwood.

The investigation is underway to determine the person's identity and the cause of death. It does appear the remains had been there for several years.

Largomarsino Canyon is known for its native American petroglyphs, but it is only accessible by vehicles with 4 wheel drive.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Sgt. Mendoza at the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, (775) 847-0959.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020