Boards over City Hall windows will be painted by local artist

After the riots in downtown Reno left City Hall damaged, the boards covering the building's large glass windows will get a mural makeover promoting unity.

Naomi Duerr, Reno Council Member for Ward 2, says seeing the devastation at her workplace is heartbreaking, but not as much as the reason it came.

"The Black Lives Matter message has become obscured by violence, by rioting, by looting," says Duerr. "They need to be center stage. Their message needs to be heard loud and clear."

Following the riots on the night of May 30th, Duerr says the community's effort to clean up the next morning coupled with the peaceful Black Lives Matter vigil on June 7th have been two moments of healing. Now, the city has enlisted local artist Joe C. Rock, to paint a mural over the boarded-up windows at City Hall.

"People won't recognize City Hall," says Duerr. "In fact, what they'll see is an expression of the artist. What the Black community means to them, what unity means to them."

The artwork, which Duerr says could be started this week, will celebrate the contributions of the black community both locally and nationwide while promoting togetherness in our communities.

"They are going to really be able to accelerate and influence the coming together of our community," says Duerr. "What better job for an artist. What better message to be able to portray."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020