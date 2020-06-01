Bluefin Poke opens following riot damage

Saturday afternoon’s peaceful protest was followed by Saturday night’s violent riot, and everyone living or working in downtown Reno had cause for concern.

“We just saw everything happen on live TV,” said John Fernandez owner of Bluefin Poke. “We were just shocked.”

Fernandez had spent Saturday getting the restaurant ready to reopen. He did things like get plexiglass installed in front of the counters, and set up a limited number of tables.

Then, on Saturday night, as seen live on KOLO 8, rioters kicked in the restaurant's glass door and hurled rocks through the windows.

At that point all Fernandez and his family could do, was watch.

“I was speechless. My kids were heartbroken,” Fernandez remarked.

Still, Bluefin was opened up on Monday as planned. Fernandez said the help of volunteers on Sunday cleaning up the area helped make that happen.

Some people, like Lebo Newman of Washoe Valley, came by on Monday just to give them some business.

“I wanted to support the businesses that got hurt. said Newman “They just reopened. I wanted to do something to support them.”

