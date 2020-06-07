Black Lives Matter movement holds another peaceful protest

All eyes were on Reno's city plaza once again Sunday afternoon.

"(Supporting each other) is just what it means to be human," Meg McCraken, a peaceful protester, said.

Music, speeches, and chanting brought thousands of protesters together for another peaceful cause. It was organized by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The people (here) are trying to get an understanding that peaceful protest is the way to go," protester Dante Craig said. "Don't just be a rioter all the time."

Mark Dickson came to learn more about the BLM cause.

"I feel like I've had a life of privilege and it's time for me to step up and do what I can to help everybody else out," he said.

Many came to have their voices heard. Others came to learn. Everyone who showed up to the rally was there with a purpose.

"I think people are waking up," McCraken said. "Their eyes are open. They're willing - maybe now for the first time - to actually do something to help everybody else out."

The latest call to action through the speeches was loud and clear: vote.

"The message is one of possibility, and it's one of inspiration," said McCraken. "It's one of hope, and it's one of unity, and I'm pretty inspired by the amazing talent that I've seen up here."

There were some familiar faces back at city plaza. Those who peacefully protested last week returned.

"Everyone should be able to walk on the streets and not be discriminated against because of the color of their skin," Craig said, voicing the reason why he was at the protest. "I just want people to love each other, hug each other, and embrace each other."

Although there were signs protesting police brutality and the use of excessive force others came up to members of law enforcement to let them know their services are appreciated.

The protest lasted from 4 pm to 7 pm. After hours of peaceful engagement everyone left. They were inspired to keep creating change for the better.

