Billy Joel donates $500K to support NY health care workers

Billy Joel is joining other entertainers and celebrities in supporting coronavirus relief efforts. The recording artist says the Joel Foundation will donate $500,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

The Joel Foundation will be making a series of donations to aid relief efforts due to the coronavirus.@Bethenny and #BStrong in partnership with the #GlobalEmpowermentMission pic.twitter.com/sjEwZ82LKC — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) March 31, 2020

“As New Yorkers, we have personal ties to so many of these Heroic healthcare workers that are risking their own lives,” according to a statement from Joel and his wife Alexis posted to his Twitter account.

“The pandemic has created a massive deficiency in the care for those infected.”

Joel says 75% of the money will go to the New York City and Long Island area. The remaining 25% will go to hospitals in the rest of the state.

The Joel Foundation will be making a series of donations, according to the statement.

“Please continue to practice all the guidelines that have been put in place to protect us all,” the Joels say. “Our thoughts are with every person fighting this illness.

