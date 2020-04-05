Billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner donates ventilators and masks to New York

New York is getting millions of masks and other coronavirus supplies thanks to a billionaire couple.

Courtesy CNN

Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai, are donating the supplies.

The donation includes 2.6 million surgical and KN95 masks. It also includes 170,000 goggles and 2,000 ventilators. The ventilators are the non-invasive kind used for conscious patients only.

The shipments of the items arrived in the New York area on Friday and Saturday.

Although Alibaba is a Chinese Tech Company, the Tsai’s have ties to New York. Joe Tsai own the National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise the Brooklyn Nets and his wife runs a charity that partly operates in New York City.