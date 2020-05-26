Big turnout at Winnemucca Sand Dunes for holiday weekend reopening

After being closed since march 24, Humboldt County’s go to ATV riding destination is now back open.

Blaine Eslinger and Mike Broyer made the four hour trip with the families from Lincoln, California as soon as they found out the BLM was reopening the Winnemucca sand dunes.

“it’s a great destination to get out away from the quarantine and to have some fun and not worry about all that,” Broyer commented.

Located nine miles north of the town of Winnemucca off of U.S. 95, the dunes serve as a place where you can not only ride ATV’s but camp as well, something we’re told a lot of people did over the holiday weekend.

“This is the busiest I have ever seen it,” said Eslinger. “I think other people were happy to get out of the house after the quarantine.”

And it wasn’t just the adults looking to enjoy some time outdoors after the lengthy quarantine.

Lily Clark is a fourth grader from Grass Valley, California, who was all too happy to have the chance to get a break from digital learning and get on her ATV.

“I just really wanted to go somewhere instead of being stuck inside,” she said. “So I came here with my family.”

And with over 40 miles of dunes to work with, the popular recreation area makes it easy to ride – but to maintain social distancing as well.

