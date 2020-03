Viewers sent photos and videos of a huge funnel extending from the ground to the sky Sunday afternoon in southeast Reno and some wondered if it was a tornado.

A screen shot of a dust devil video in southeast Reno by Ashley Renee.

The National Weather Service saw it and said it was just a big dust devil, perhaps 1,000 feet tall.

It’s caused by unstable air and the air in the area was extremely unstable on Sunday.

