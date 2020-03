The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will begin it's bi-annual travel survey Tuesday, March 2, 2020.

Over the next week the agency will ask questions to visitors and residents at recreational and commercial areas in the Tahoe basin.

Data from the survey will be used to track the success of transportation projects, and to help plan travel options around Lake Tahoe for the future.

The results of the study will be made available to the public.

