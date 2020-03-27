Beware of Healthlink imposters during special enrollment

Insurance Broker Alex Sampson with Health Benefits Associates shows us a website that looks legit---close enough to Nevada's Official Healthlink site.

But, don't be fooled he says. Those on the other end of the line try to sell health insurance claiming it’s through Nevada's Health Exchange. But they aren't being upfront.

“You really don't know what your buying is going to be something real,” says Sampson. “Especially with a product like insurance. You are not really getting anything but a piece of paper and promise to say this is what the insurance company is going to pay out,” he says.

Alex says he started getting calls from potential clients who were confused about the numerous calls they were getting. That was after they put personal information into a website they thought was Healthlink.

Turns out brokers from out-of-state buy that information from websites other than Healthlink and portray their products as health insurance--only cheaper.

In this case it is not authorized health insurance by Nevada's Insurance Division, and in these cases; if it's too good to be true, it probably is,

“Connected to some of these bad actors and got into some of these plans that don't cover everything that they need,” says Heather Korbulic, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Exchange about Nevadans who have been misled.

Korbulic says Nevada's Attorney General is looking into these out-of-state products being pawned off as health insurance from the exchange.

Alex says red flags include out-of-state numbers. Brokers who will not meet with you. Brokers who tell you prices are higher because the plan covers COVID 19 testing. He says look to see if the broker’s availability is strictly on Eastern Time Zone.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020Man

