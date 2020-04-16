"Be the Light": Community asked to help celebrate local seniors

The community is encouraged to "Be the Light" and show support for local seniors on the verge of graduating from high school.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, local students are missing out on some of the most memorable experiences of their senior year.

The Washoe County School District is asking businesses and others in the community to help celebrate the class of 2020 on Friday, April 17 at 8:20 p.m. (which is 2020 in military time) by turning up the lights on their signs, marquees, and front porches to send messages of encouragement to graduating seniors.

In a press release, Washoe County said:

Although our classrooms are dark, our community’s care and encouragement for them is shining brightly.

Those wanting to participate are also asked to create signs and messages to remind seniors to “Be the Light—and Never Give Up on Your Dreams!”

For more information, and to watch interim superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill's message to seniors, click here.

