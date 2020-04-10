Barton Health seeking volunteers for new medical corps

Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe needs your help as leaders there have established a new medical corps.

Officials say it’s crucial to prepare for a surge in patients seeking medical care, although positive cases of covid 19 are low now in that area, we know that can quickly change.

Dr. Kandra Yee, Barton's Emergency Department Director and Chief of Staff, explains, “That could be a retired physician, or even a current physician who may be available to work. It could be nurses, EMTs, paramedics, anyone who has worked as a CNA...honestly anyone with a medical background. There's a lot of folks in our region who have worked wildland fire, who have worked in the military, and they have some basic medical training.”

You can live in either the Silver or Golden State and still apply to volunteer. There's even an option if you're currently a student.

You can email bartonhrbartonhealth.org for more information.

