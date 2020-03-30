Barton Health accepting medical supply donations

Barton Health will now be accepting medical supply donations from the public amid global personal protective equipment shortage.

They hope this action will help them adequately keep up with the influx of patients.

“This is an unprecedented time, with unprecedented solutions needed to solve constantly evolving issues,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, President & CEO at Barton Health.

The Barton Foundation is accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supply donations such as facemasks (N95, surgical,

and procedure masks), disinfecting wipes such as Clorox or Sani-cloth wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, goggles and eye shields, isolation or surgical gowns, Controlled Air Purifying Respirator (CAPR) and Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) machines or disposables.

Businesses and residents can make a tax-deductible donation of these medical supplies by contacting Barton Foundation Executive Director, Chris Kiser at ckiser@bartonhealth.org, or 530-543-5612.

You can drop-off supplies at 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite 600, between 10 a.m and 3 p.m.

The Barton Foundation is also asking for the community's help in sewing facemasks.

They will provide materials and instructions which can be picked-up or delivered to participants. If you are interested you can call 530-543-5909 for more information.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020