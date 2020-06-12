Barton Foundation to donate $100,000 to local nonprofits

The Barton Foundation will begin accepting applications on June 15 from local nonprofit organizations for this year’s $100,000 Community Health Grant program. Area service groups and organizations that share Barton Health’s commitment to improving community health and well-being are encouraged to apply online at bartonhealth.org/foundation. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2020.

In light of the impacts of COVID-19, Barton Foundation has doubled the total amount given through this year’s Community Health Grants. Funding priority will be given to those organizations addressing our region's top three needs, as determined in our Community Health Needs Assessment: mental health, substance abuse and access to healthcare. Qualifying organizations will be funded up to $10,000 each.

"In support of our local non-profit partners who have been adversely impacted by the effects of the pandemic, the Barton Foundation has upped the $50,000 awarded in previous years to $100,000 this year,” said Chris Kiser, Executive Director of the Barton Foundation. “The increased funds are made possible from interest earned through the Foundation's endowments, thanks to the generosity of donors who help us advance healthcare in our community."

Local organizations including government agencies, non-profits, schools, and social service groups are encouraged to apply. Last year, the Foundation’s 2019 Community Health Grant program supported 15 local non-profit organizations:

A Balanced Life: supporting a Dialectic Behavioral Therapy group at South Tahoe Middle School

Child Advocates of El Dorado County (CASA): providing training for new volunteers

Drug Free Coalition: funding the parent texting platform to help educate on substance abuse issues

Drug Store Project: providing youth education materials during their annual awareness event

Juvenile Services Council: for programs supporting mental health and social skills development

Live Violence Free: providing behavioral support resources at the local Boys & Girls Club

Lake Tahoe Unified School District: supporting services for at-risk foster and homeless youth

SOS Outreach: providing resources for an outdoor mentorship program for low-income children

South Lake Tahoe Cancer League: funding cancer patients’ transportation to treatments

South Lake Tahoe Library: for resources to help those with substance abuse and mental health issues

South Tahoe High School Booster Club: for stigma-reducing classroom presentations by therapists

Suicide Prevention Network: for educational resources and presentation materials at local schools

Tahoe Climbing Coalition: supporting activities for at-risk and underserved youth

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless: providing services at the South Tahoe Warm Room

Tahoe Youth & Family Services: funding a behavioral health counselor at South Lake Tahoe schools

Applications will be reviewed by the Community Health Advisory Committee, comprised of community leaders, Barton Foundation board members, and non-profit stakeholders. The application process for this year’s Barton Foundation Community Health Grants will be completely online. Grant criteria and the application can be found online at bartonhealth.org/foundation, and for questions and more information, call 530.543.5612.