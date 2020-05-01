Bartenders Take Craft Online

The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty for many industries and one of the hardest hit is the service industry. Diego Gabaldon and Chelsea Caplin both work in the industry in Las Vegas. They've been out of work for more than a month because of the pandemic.

Since they can't serve customers in person anymore, they've decided to take their craft online. The two have created Two Finger Pour where they teach people how to make the drinks you would normally only get in Las Vegas.

They started with just one drink and the idea grew from there.

"Diego said make me a cocktail and I just told him to pick some spirits out and we put a cocktail together and I said oh we should take a picture and post it," Caplin said.

After the first post, things took off and they've been posting recipes and how to's on their YouTube channel and Two Finger Pour Instagram.

"We went from pictures to videos, and then it was just the hands really sped up and then people were like we want to see you doing stuff and then it just kept growing and growing," Gabaldon said.

The name of the company dates back to the saloon days.

"When they would order a whiskey at the bar, they would call for a two finger pour, so it was a pour the height of two fingers of the bartender," Caplin explained.

As devastating as being out of work is, the couple admits they would not have done this had it not been for the shutdown.

"As terrible as it sounds it's kind of like a blessing in disguise," Gabaldon said.

Both said they realize that when they can get back behind the bar, things will change drastically.

"To have to tell customers oh you can't sit there you have sit another seat down and it would be weird to have to regulate that too," Gabaldon said.

Caplin added that the entire experience will unfortunately have to change.

"Working behind a bar you see so many relationships develop and that's what's fun about the industry," she said. "You know, I don't know what Tinder dates are going to do now it's going to be really awkward."

