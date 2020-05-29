Bars reopen in Reno; The Eddy changes its layout, service

The social scene is back up and running as Governor Steve Sisolak's Phase 2 kicked in Friday.

Bars are back open around Northern Nevada but customers will need to know a few things before heading to one of their favorite spots.

The Eddy is just one place that reopened its doors with new restrictions.

"The vibe is really great,” said Dylan Mooney, who visited the bar Friday. “They have the music blaring. The sun is out. It's great."

"I think everybody is just a little stir crazy and happy to be outside and enjoying this venue," added Kurt Stitser, owner of The Eddy.

So many people wanted to enjoy the Reno warm weather hot spot that folks had to wait. Customers can come in as long as there's an open chair. The bar is operating at less than half capacity, according to Stitser.

"Security is ramped up more than regular operations to manage (everything) and make sure everyone is aware of the rules and abiding by the rules,” he said.

Collin Brennan, who has been to The Eddy on a number of occasions, noticed these changes.

"Before it was definitely more mingling,” he said. “Now (everything) is separated by six feet. Everyone is sitting and respecting that (new rule)."

Spacing isn't the only change The Eddy has gone through. The games are put away, so no bocce ball, cornhole, or Connect 4 for a while. Groups are limited to six people. If you see a table or chair it's where it is for a reason. The staff is keeping people from rearranging the bar's seating in order to comply with Governor Sisolak's orders.

"Bartenders are acting as servers,” Stitser said of one of the changes. “They're waiting on a table and then going back (to the bar)."

"All of the staff is wearing masks which is really cool,” Mooney added. “You're not allowed to go to the bar but (bartenders) are very diligent with coming out to see you and getting you what you wanted."

Each sitting area is sanitized before and after parties use the space. There is a limit to how many people can be in the bathroom at once, too. The Eddy has had to adapt but Stitser wants people to know they can still have a great experience.

"We're still dog friendly and family friendly,” he said. “We do advise against people who are high risk to avoid coming and participating down here."

The Eddy is letting people in on a first come, first served basis. If the bar is at capacity customers can wait outside until enough people leave for a new party to come in.

The Eddy does not take reservations.

