BLM warns Trego Hot Springs may cause health issues

The Bureau of Land Management is warning the public of the potential health hazards that could result from coming in contact with the Trego Hot Springs in the Black Rock National Conservation Area.

Land managers say people should avoid bathing or any type of contact with the spring water as it has tested positive for E. Coli, Fecal Coliforms, and Vibrio Cholera.

Officials say signs have been posted in the past to warn people of the contamination, however, those signs are occasionally vandalized or torn down.

The hot springs are approximately 20 miles northeast of Gerlach, Nevada.

