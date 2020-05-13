Under eased California COVID-19 regulations, Town of Truckee being cautious

On Tuesday night, Nevada County was one the seven counties in California to be allowed to further its reopening as the path back to normalcy continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The tests were pretty rigorous," said Jeff Loux, town manager of the Town of Truckee, in regards to the requirements Nevada County met to proceed reopening. "They were tests basically of public health readiness."

Still, on Wednesday, many businesses were practicing the safer operations they've become accustomed to over the last two months.

"We're gonna stick with that until we feel more comfortable," said Tom Farina, owner of Burger Me!, which is keeping its dining room closed and offering takeout only. "And people can go home to their families and be safe."

Down the street, Ryan Dierks, owner of three restaurants in town, will start by opening his outdoor patio at the end of the week. Tables must be distanced and staff must adhere to strict safety guidelines.

"It's hard to say what the cultural shift has been," said Dierks, outside of Como, his mexican restaurant. "How comfortable people are actually eating out."

For the breakdown of California's dine-in regulations for Nevada County, click here.

Non-essential retail stores are also allowed to slowly bring customers back. A few in the Town of Truckee took advantage on day one, but others are waiting.

"We're going to take it slow," said Lisa Gotts, owner of California 89 clothing store, which is offering online ordering and curbside pickup and plans to reopen its doors on Friday. "Maybe two groups at a time. No more than 10 people in the store."

As of May 13th, Nevada County had 41 cases of COVID-19 with one death. The Town of Truckee is taking every precaution to keep those numbers where they are.

"We don't want to go backwards, we want to do this very carefully and thoughtfully," said Loux. "I absolutely believe our businesses will do that."

"Let's not fill a stadium just yet," said Dierks. "Let's get our feet wet and try and figure this thing out."

