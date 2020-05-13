Autopsy report finds Ahmaud Arbery was shot twice in the chest

Autopsy results have been released for the Black man who was fatally shot by two white men, while he was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia.

The incident and months-long delay in arrests sparked outrage across the United States.

According to multiple media reports, the autopsy shows Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest.

CNN affiliate WSB reports the autopsy found Arbery was grazed on his right wrist by one bullet and was hit in the chest by two others.

The 25-year-old was jogging in a neighborhood on February 23rd when he was followed and shot.

Greg McMichael and his son, Travis, were arrested last week and face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, the elder McMichael said he thought Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins.

The father and son are also under investigation for possible federal hate crimes.