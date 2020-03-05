Autographed guitars up for auction for charity

Five autographed guitars sit in the lobby of Raving Consulting Company in Reno. They aren’t for decoration.

Rather they are a sample of similar guitars up for auction.

Currently online until March 26th, they have names like Wyonna Judd, members from Foreigner, Sticks, and Sugarland.

Tribal casinos across the country donated the autographed guitars both electric and acoustic to the Notah Begay Three Foundation.

The money Begay says could help reduce childhood obesity and type two diabetes among Native Americans.

“It was really a group decision,” says Gency Warren from Raving Consulting Company. “We wanted to broaden the reach for our tribal industry and give back to the foundation. And we thought since we were in the entertainment industry, it would be awesome to take the music approach and get these awesome signed guitars,” she says.

Raving Consulting is helping with the fundraiser.

Those interest can go to a website and take a look at the 15 autographed guitars and bid on them.

This charity auction will be in conjunction with the “Native Strong Comedy Slam and Jam” in San Diego, where Native American Comics will come to perform the last Thursday in March.

Notah Begay is an accomplished professional golfer and golf commentator.

He is also Native American and is using his celebrity and connection to the native community to do what he can to bring a healthy lifestyle to those communities across the country.

All money raised by the autographed guitar charity auction will go to the various programs sponsored by NB3.

Bidding is open now and will end the night of the Slam Jam.

Warren says if you don't want to wait, you can buy a guitar outright.

