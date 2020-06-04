Authorities warn of dating and extortion scam in Carson City

A warning from the Carson City Sheriff's Office following reports over the past month of an online dating and extortion scam.

The sheriff's office says scammers are engaging in online conversations with people in the community. The conversations result in both parties sending compromising or intimate images.

Authorities say the scammer then claims they are underage, and an accomplice, posing as a detective with the sheriff's office, leaves a message threatening to pursue criminal charges unless they agree to send money.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is cautioning the public to be careful when engaging in conversations with people online that they have not met in person. They also discourage sending compromising or intimate images with strangers.

If you are a victim of extortion, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at (775) 887-2677.

