Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead

Authorities say the man suspected of ambushing and shooting a California sheriff’s deputy is dead after a shootout with police.

In this undated photo obtained from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department and provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office, Mason James Lira is shown. A hunt by authorities began Thursday, June 11, 2020, for Lira, who has been identified as a suspected gunman who ambushed officers the previous day outside a California Central Coast police station, shooting a sheriff's deputy in the head. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office/San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office via AP)

A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo sheriff confirms Thursday the death of Mason James Lira.

The circumstances around his death were not immediately available. Lira allegedly ambushed and seriously injured a San Luis Obispo sheriff's deputy and killed a transient man Wednesday.

Officials say he got into a shootout with police Thursday. Lira's father says his son had several mental illnesses and did not take his medication.

