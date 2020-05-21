Attorney: 1,200 California pastors agree to reopen May 31

More than 1,200 California pastors say they will defy the state's stay-at-home order to resume in-person church services on May 31.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has gradually allowed some businesses to reopen. But churches are still banned.

Wednesday, attorney Robert Tyler said more than 1,200 pastors had signed a letter pledging to resume services May 31. The letter comes one day after the U.S. Department of Justice sent Newsom a letter saying his order discriminates against churches.

Representatives from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office and the California Department of Public Health did not respond to a request for comment.

