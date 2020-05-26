Deputies looking for Portola attempted kidnapping suspect

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a potential kidnapping.

On Monday, May 26, 2020 deputies received reports of a suspicious circumstance that occurred the previous evening in Portola. The investigation later determined an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles had occurred.

Deputies say 49-year-old Stephan Bevan reportedly followed the victims around town and contacted them at three separate locations throughout the night. During the contacts the Bevan attempted to coerce the victims into his vehicle by telling them he knew one of their relatives and stated the relative asked him to give them a ride home.

Authorities say Bevan is described as 5'5, 140lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is reportedly driving a 1994 Lincoln Sedan with California license plate 6KSL420.

If you have any information please call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 530-283-6300 or dial 911.

