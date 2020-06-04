Veterans to celebrate Atlantis Casino Resort Spa's reopening

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa will open its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday morning after being closed for more than two months due to the pandemic.

Veterans will have a special flag raising ceremony at 9:30 a.m. celebrating the reopening and essential workers.

The casino will follow the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s and CDC’s guidelines to ensure the safety of guests and workers. Guests will undergo a health screening and have their temperature taken prior to entering the building.

Guests can expect plexiglass and social distancing decals throughout the casino. Guests will also be spaced-out at gaming tables and slots.

Guest rooms will be removed from inventory for 48 hours after check out to be thoroughly disinfected and cleaned for new occupants. The casino added hand sanitizer stations and will only have 50% capacity.

According to Diana Jackin employees will extensively clean throughout the day. “Everything the CDC wants us to do, we are taking it one step above, we are cleaning more frequently than they asked and the gaming control board has asked.” Jackin continued, “We are just making sure that everything that is touched is constantly wiped down, and with high disinfectant spray that is proven to kill the COVID-virus."

She said they want guests to feel comfortable and safe. “We just want to make sure, we have a really safe environment for our guests, we don’t want anyone to be worried when they are coming here, we really want them to enjoy this as an escape away, for all their time in quarantine.”

Jackin said the casino is excited to hit the ground running again. “We are so excited, everyone has just been asking when can we come back, when can we come back, we are really like a family here.” She added, “Everyone is super enthusiastic to get back into work and show off what we have done.”

Atlantis is encouraging guests to wear a mask and will provide one if needed.

