Asymptomatic COVID-19 tests reveals majority negative results

Carson City officials are conducting drive-thru asymptomatic COVID-19 tests. The tests are for people who show no signs of the virus.

According to Jessica Rapp with the Carson City Health and Human Services, officials have taken 1,374 swabs since last Tuesday. Out of the 822 results received Sunday only one person has tested positive.

Rapp said it takes about two to three days to get results. The nasal swab reveals if you have the virus at the time of testing and does not indicate if you had it in the past.

She said officials are testing at 11 different sites in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties through this week.

Rapp said the testing will help health officials get a better picture of the virus.

“To provide asymptomatic testing provides our decision makers with the data they need to make the decisions they have ahead of them.”

She added, “Testing those without symptoms will show us if we have people running around our community with the virus that aren’t showing symptoms.”

Appointments have been booked for all 1,800 available tests. Rapp said officials will evaluate this entire process and could consider additional tests in the future.

