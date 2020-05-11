Asian Giant Hornets likely won't come to Nevada, officials say

The Asian Giant Hornet, also known as the ‘Murder Hornet’ have been a buzz online, but a Nevada Department of Agriculture official says resident shouldn’t be too sacred of the creature.

The hornet is believed to have arrived in the Pacific Northwest through shipping cargo.

Nevada State Entomologist Jeff Knight says the hornets tends to thrive in climate with wet weather and since Nevada’s climate is dry, the odds of those hornets coming are likely slim.

"There is no real estimate of when and if it would get here,” said Knight. “But they don't even know it in Washington right now, if it's established and how well it's established."

Knight says he is pretty sure those hornets are not here in Nevada yet. But he did say there are some lookalikes. If you see one and have questions, Knight says take a picture and share it with him via call/email Or the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Facebook.

The Asian Giant Hornet can grow to be 5 times larger than a honeybee. Its sting is strong enough to pierce through a beekeeper's suit and its venom can be deadly.

