Local agencies prepare for wildfire season and dry conditions

As we enjoy the warmer weather, we also need to be prepared.

Fire agencies around the region are preparing for wildland fire season.

Adam Mayberry with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) says firefighters are expecting dry conditions in the weeks to come.

Mayberry says since 90 percent of the wildfires are human-caused, it’s more important for people to keep a close eye on what they do. Mayberry recommends people limit activities outside like target shooting or going off-roading. He also reminds people not to throw cigarette butts on the side of the road.

Mayberry says if you have to do some outdoor activities, make sure you have water or a fire extinguisher on hand to stop a fire..

"As we move into the depths of the wildfire season, people really need to be aware of what they are doing,” said Mayberry. “Even despite the fact that a lot of people are at home for stay-at-home guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

When it comes to COVID-19 and the safety guidelines, Mayberry says it shouldn't impact the firefighters, while they battle a wildfire. But since more than 80 perecent of TMFPD calls are medical related, they are using personal protective equipment (PPE).

