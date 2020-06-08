Artown unveils plans for 2020 festival

Artown is moving forward for 2020, despite the challenges faced by COVID 19.

The Artown Opening Night will be a virtual experience online fearing featuring personal messages and performances from Keb’ Mo’, March Fourth Marching Band, Sheléa, Tim Snider, Vertigo Dance Company, Playing For Change, Jake Shimabakuro, Buff Sainte-Marie, Hot Sardines, Kronos Quartet, Charlie Musselwhite, AJ Croce, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Time for Three, Cool Nasty, Pamyua, Na Lei Hulu Wekiu, Ensemble Mik Nawooj, Davina and the Vagabonds, LADAMA, Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas, Paa Kow and Resistance Revival Chorus.

For this 25th anniversary year of Artown, the festival is designating this year as "Heartown."

The Artown staff will distribute 1000 art kits to underserved communities to help children and families to create their own art.

Artown is also encouring people to send in photo stills or video of their art creations to office@artown.org.

Other notable highlights confirmed for Artown 2020 include:

- Month-long fine art and maker events at Copper Cat Studio in Sparks

- Art Walk Reno – July 2

- 5th Annual Reno Chalk Art & Music Festival - July 10-12 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

- Day of Visual Arts Weekend - July 10-12,

- The Inaugural South Virginia Plaza in Midtown Celebration – July 18

- The Cordillera International Film Festival – July 23-26

- Midtown Burning Man Parade, July 30, presented by Junkee Clothing Exchange

