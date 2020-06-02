Arrests made following Saturday riots, police seeking 4th suspect

The Reno Police Department announced the arrests of three people who they say were involved in Saturday's riots, resulting in damage to both the Reno Police Department's main station and to City Hall.

Leonel Jimenez, 25, was arrested for Burglary and Felony Destruction of Property, stemming from his alleged involvement in the City Hall incident. He is also accused in the police station incident, and investigators say was captured in a photo stomping on a Police Department badge replica.

Ekepati Taua, 28, was arrested for Burglary, Felony Destruction of Property, Riot and two counts of Assault on a Police Officer for his alleged involvement in the City Hall incident.

A 17-year-old was also arrested for Gross Misdemeanor Destruction of Property and a Probation Violation. Investigators say he threw rocks and damaged the front door of the station and threw rocks into the police vehicle parking area damaging patrol vehicle windows.

Police are asking for help identifying a fourth suspect accused of taking down the police department's American Flag and burning it. He is seen in the attached photo dressed in black, wearing a mask and holding a cardboard sign. Police are asking anyone who can identify him to contact them at (775) 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

