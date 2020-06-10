Arrest made in homeless camp murder

The Reno Police Department has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of a man at a homeless camp in May.

55-year-old Robert Smith was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Police say he admitted to the murder which happened on May 22, 2020 near the Aces Stadium. According to police, Smith shot and killed 34-year-old Michael Roach, but the motive is still under investigation.

Smith has been booked into the Washoe County Jail and is facing charges of ope murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

