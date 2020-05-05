RPD arrests man involved in attempted murder investigation

The Reno Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an attempted murder investigation from back in March.

Officials with the RPD Regional Gang Unit said a fight was reported around 11:00 p.m on March 24, 2020 near the Motel 6 on East 9th Street. Officers found a victim battered and shot in the upper torso, resulting from the fight. Through further investigation, detectives with the RGU recognized the shooting suspect as someone from prior encounters.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, just before 11:00 p.m. officers located the shooter, 18-year-old Vincent Reynolds and arrested him. He is being charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously through Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

