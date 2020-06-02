Youth sports coach arrested on lewdness charges

Detectives with the Sparks Police Department have arrested a local youth sports coach on multiple lewdness counts.

On May 21st, 2020 Sparks Detectives arrested Robert Trevino for multiple counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Trevino has coached multiple youth sports teams in the area.

In November 2019, Sparks Police began investigating reports of lewdness with a child under 14, after investigating the case's detectives developed probable cause to arrest Trevino.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sparks Police Detectives at (775)353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020