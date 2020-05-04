Arrest in commercial burglary at IGT

The Reno Police Department says it has arrested 33-year-old Sean Thor for a commercial burglary at IGT on Prototype Drive.

Officers were called to the area Sunday night, May 3, 2020, for a burglary that had occurred, but when they arrived the suspect was no longer on scene.

Several hours later, security on site found Thor at the same location and detained him.

The investigation led officers to arrest Thor for the earlier burglary.

He faces charges of first-degree burglary, grand larceny, and destruction of property,