Arrest in West Wendover arson

A West Wendover man was arrested Tuesday on several arson charges stemming from a May 10 fire that damaged three structures and five vehicles, the Nevada State Fire Marshal reported Wednesday.

Jose Diego Rodriguez, 29, is facing three counts of first degree arson and six counts of third degree arson, all felonies. He remained in the Elko County jail Wednesday night on $180,000 bail.

The fire marshal reported that the fire that started about 11 a.m. on May 10 was determined to be arson and that they found Rodriguez as a suspect within 48 hours of the fire. West Wendover is on the border with Utah.

The fire marshal’s office said anyone with information in Nevada is asked to call the arson hotline 1-844-NV ARSON. Callers may remain anonymous.

