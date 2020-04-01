Area sewists connecting to make needed masks amid Coronavirus

A large group of local sewists are doing their part in the wake of COVID-19, making masks to distribute to area hospitals, clinics and much more. Thanks to one Sparks native, many of them have teamed up online.

Danielle Pascual studied fashion design and is currently out of her retail job amid regulations around the Coronavirus. What started as making masks for her cousin, a pediatrician in Southern California, turned into a new Facebook group and hundreds of new friends also making homemade masks for those in need.

"It's like an isolated sewing circle," said Pascual. "Everybody's trying to be resourceful. Everybody's trying to be helpful."

"It's something that people absolutely need. I'm glad I can be a part of that need," said Pascual.

If you'd like to connect with Danielle or others making masks in Nevada, visiit the 'Masks Across Nevada' Facebook page by clicking here.

