Area hospitals report drop in ER patients because of COVID-19

Medical emergencies like heart attacks, strokes and allergic reactions don't stop because of a pandemic. Health experts say you should still go to the emergency room or call 911 if you're experiencing these symptoms. However, because of fears over COVID-19, local hospitals say they are experiencing a significant drop in emergency room patients.

"There's no way the amount of heart attacks has decreased. There's no way the amount of strokes has decreased. Those things are ongoing as always," Jenny Wilson, Medical Director of St. Mary's Emergency Department, said.

Wilson said people are doing a great job by staying home, but some are not seeking medical attention because of the coronavirus when they should.

"There are people who are coming in with appendicitis and they didn't want to come to the emergency room, they waited at home and their appendix ruptured," Wilson said. "So had that person come in two hours earlier, four hours earlier, it could honestly have made a difference in the rest of their lives."

Northern Nevada Medical Center is also reporting a sharp decrease in patients coming to the emergency room.

"We easily are down about a third and that's very concerning to all of us in our community because our doors are open and we don't know where the patients are going," Shelby Hunt, Director of Emergency Services at Northern Nevada Medical Center, said.

Hunt said if you are having an emergency, don't hesitate to call for help.

"If you normally would call 911 for assistance, don't stop doing that," Hunt said.

St. Mary's and Northern Nevada Medical Center have separate areas for COVID and non-COVID patients. They also have strict social distancing measures in place.

"I think it's probably safer to come here than to the grocery store where there may be people who are not paying as much attention," Wilson said.

