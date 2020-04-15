April 15th means tax day, but not this year

It's April 15 and that usually means it's Tax Day. But not this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you have an extra three months to file, as the deadline has been extended to July 15, 2020. That means you also have an extra three months to pay if you owe, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.

If you need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline, you can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through your tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004.

"Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds. As a federal agency vital to the overall operations of our country, we ask for your personal support, your understanding – and your patience. I'm incredibly proud of our employees as we navigate through numerous different challenges in this very rapidly changing environment."

If you want to know when you'll get your stimulus payment, the IRS has launched the new "Get My Payment" tool. You can find more information here.

