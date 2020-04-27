Appointments available for Quad County asymptomatic residents to get tested for COVID-19

UPDATE: The Carson City Health and Human Services tweeted out, "The reservation line for the community-based #COVID19 testing for individuals without symptoms is currently DOWN. We are working through the problem and will let everyone know when it is up and running! Thank you for your cooperation."

Photo Courtesy: Nevada National Guard

The reservation line for the community-based #COVID19 testing for individuals without symptoms is currently DOWN. We are working through the problem and will let everyone know when it is up and running! Thank you for your cooperation. — Carson City Health (@CCHealthEd) April 27, 2020

ORIGINAL: The Quad-County Multiagency Coordination Group, Incident Management Team, and Carson City Health and Human Services will start testing people from Carson City and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties for COVID-19 even if they don’t have symptoms.

It is by appointment only. Starting April 27 at 8 a.m. people from those areas who are not experiencing symptoms but who want to be tested should call 775-782-9090. The number will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing begins on May 5 and will end on May 13. About 1,800 tests will be administered. Testing locations will be available in Carson City and the three other counties.

“Conducting community testing for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will provide data to Quad-County leaders for decision making purposes in the future,” said Carson City Battalion Chief Tom Raw.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020