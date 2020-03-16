Applying for benefits if you're laid off due to Coronavirus

As Coronavirus fears impacts our tourism and industry, many workers are suddenly finding themselves with reduced hours or unemployed.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation or DETR are here to help.

Janise Clyne is the manager for the Reno Bob Connect office at the America Job Center.

"What they can do is go to our website at ui.nv.gov and open an online claim for unemployment benefits," said Clyne. "They need to file online for social distancing and secondly it doesn't jam up the telephone lines."

While Clyne said their doing their best to help our community in need of income...they're preparing for a wave of calls and online claims.

"I know we're anticipating high call volume and higher calls," explained Clyne. "As far as being able to file, again if they go on our website that will speed up the process up and they can file 24 hours a day."

As concerns of Covid-19 continues...Clyne is encouraging online filing as their website also includes a list of frequently asked questions, confidential services and more.

"DETR is trying to be proactive and anticipate what they see coming down the line and trying to make sure everything is coming down on our end and having people call the claim center and having people file online," added Clyne.

Lastly Clyne is encouraging the public to be patient.

"I give the recommendation to my staff and the customers that we see that we're checking ourselves and doing everything we can from getting this Coronavirus and just to be mindful of what's going on around them," said Clyne.

If you can't you can also call their claim center at 775-684-0350.

Representatives are available to answer questions from 8 am-8 pm from Monday through Friday.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

