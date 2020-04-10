Answers, advice through a 'Virtual Town Hall'

We all have questions and concerns about coronavirus and Friday afternoon local leaders and experts had some answers in a 'Virtual Town Hall.'

The format was a standard Q and A. The panel included local doctors, health officials, first responders, even a cameo from a young girl representing the many volunteers making masks for the rest of us.

They were all appearing, as most of us are these days, by remote video from various offices and homes.

The questions and answers reflected common concerns.

If I think I may have COVID-19, at what point should I seek help and how? How do I make sure the food and drink I bring into my home is safe?

How are those on the front lines staying safe?

And--a question at the moment without an answer:

When will this be over?

It was a report card of sorts, that we're doing a good job with social distancing, wearing masks in public and a reminder to take note of the impact the virus is having on all of us.

"People are staying home," said Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick. "They are not out and about and that's going to wear on them over time."

"We really have to look out for one another and be kind to one another," added Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "And continue to realize we're in this together."

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith spoke for many facing a holiday separated from family. "I've got nine grandkids and I can't touch any one of them because of what I'm talking about right now. This is serious stuff. We will get through this together."

To submit your own questions and find up-to-date information, click here.

